Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka provide highest subsidies to fishermen in 2017-18

The four-day conference, which ended without a ministerial declaration or any substantive outcome, did manage to make some feeble progress on fisheries and e-commerce by agreeing to work programmes

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka have extended highest subsidies under different programmes, including for safety purpose and kerosene subsidy, to their fishermen in 2017-18, India has informed the World Trade Organization (WTO). The other programmes under which these states have extended the subsidies includes providing navigational aids, sales tax subsidy on high speed diesel, motorization of traditional boats, reimbursement of sales tax on purchase of diesel for fishing boats and sales tax exemption on industrial kerosene.

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka has provided subsidies worth Rs 228.5 crore, Rs 211.4 crore and Rs 148.5 crore in 2017-18, according to the data provided by India to the WTO. The other states and union territories which extended the support includes Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Daman and Diu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep. The data assumes significance as some developed countries demand end of these subsidies. On the other hand, developing countries such as India want to protect its low-income and resource-poor fishermen for whom it is a matter of livelihood.

"The information provided in this notification is for transparency purposes in order to clarify the operation of programmes or measures," India has said in its notification to the WTO. Bringing disappointment to developing countries like India, the talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial conference collapsed in December 2017, with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue.

