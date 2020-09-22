Tamil Nadu man accused of raping UK tourist goes 'missing' in Goa prison

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Prison authorities at North Goa's Colvale Central Jail on Tuesday launched a massive search operation, after a 31-year-old undertrial accused of raping a 48-year-old British national in the beach village of Canacona in 2018, went missing.

"We have launched a search operation for inmate Ramchandra Yellappa. We believe he is still hiding in the prison complex," a spokesperson for the Colvale prison facility said.

This is not Yellappa's first attempt to flee from custody. In 2019, he had dodged a police escort party and had escaped while he was being ferried to court for trial.

Yellappa, who is a native of Tamil Nadu, was subsequently arrested in Bengaluru.

Last month, another undertrial Hemraj Bharadwaj, who was being tried for a narotics-related offence, had also escaped from the same prison and continues to be untraceable.

