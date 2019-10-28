Tamil Nadu officials: The boy has fainted, but is breathing; rescue efforts are still on

Tiruchirappalli: Efforts to rescue a three-year-old boy trapped in a borewell near here for over 48 hours continued on Sunday with officials saying the child has fainted, but was breathing.

They said that a rig, which could drill upto 100 feet, has been pressed into service to make a hole parallel to the borewell about three metres away. After completion of the drilling, a tunnel like structure would be created for the use of fire service personnel to reach the child with an oxygen cylinder, the officials said, adding that they were confident of rescuing the boy. They said steps have been taken to prevent the child from falling down further from 90 feet. A team of 25 rescuers was on the job on the advice of experts, they said.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar and Tourism Minister 'Vellamandi' N Nagarajan, who have been camping at the site since Friday night, said all efforts were on to rescue the child.

