Tamil Nadu Police mobilized as Karunanidhi's condition turns extremely critical

Aug 07, 2018, 17:41 IST | IANS

A circular issued by Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran asked all Superintendents of Police, City Police Commissioners and others to direct officials under them to report to them immediately in uniform without delay

Indian policemen stand guard at the hospital where Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party President M. Karunanidhi is being treated, in Chennai./ AFP

The Tamil Nadu Police chief on Tuesday ordered maximum deployment of the police force across the state as Kauvery Hospital announced that DMK chief M. Karunanidhi's condition had become "extremely critical".

A circular issued by Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran asked all Superintendents of Police, City Police Commissioners and others to direct officials under them to report to them immediately in uniform without delay.

The Zonal Inspector Generals of Police have been asked to utilize manpower within the zone depending upon the requirement.

The direction assumes significance with Karunanidhi's health condition turning "extremely critical". He has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital here since July 28.

