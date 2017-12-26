Tamil Nadu remembers 2004 tsunami victims

In 2004, giant waves swallowed thousands of people in Tamil Nadu's coastal areas

Hundreds of people living in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts on Tuesday paid homage to those who were swept away by the 2004 tsunami on this day. Silent rallies were taken out in tsunami affected areas and people offered milk and flowers to the sea for the dead.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar paid homage to the tsunami victims. Handloom Minister O.S. Manian paid homage to those who lost their lives to the giant waves in Nagapattinam.

In 2004, giant waves swallowed thousands of people in Tamil Nadu's coastal areas like Nagapattinam, Chennai, Cuddalore, Velankanni and Poompuhar.Over 8,000 people lost their lives in Tamil Nadu in the 2004 tsunami.

