Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 15,000 crore for cyclone relief

national

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said a memorandum detailing the devastation left by cyclone Gaja has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the state government has urged the Central government for the release of Rs 15,000 crore towards cyclone damage relief.

The severe cyclone Gaja crossed Tamil Nadu coast on November 16 leaving 63 people and thousands of livestock dead and damaging properties, standing crops, coconut groves, banana plantations and power distribution infrastructure in several districts.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said a memorandum detailing the devastation left by cyclone Gaja has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said for temporary relief works, a sum of Rs 1,500 crore has been requested to be released immediately.

Palaniswami met Modi here on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister has assured to depute a central team to assess the loss," Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister said the compensation amount announced by the AIADMK government is far higher than what the then DMK government announced after cyclone Nisha in 2008.

Asked as to why he did not visit the cyclone-affected places by road, Palaniswami said four districts have been severely affected and countered as to how one can visit them by road.

He said he made an aerial survey flying low and has taken pictures of the damage which were handed over to PM Modi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates