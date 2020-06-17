Tamil Nadu soldier who was killed wanted to settle down in his newly built home

K.Palani, who were martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladkah. Pic/PTI

40-year-old K.Palani, an Indian soldier who was killed during a violent stand-off with Chinese soldiers on Monday night, had always wanted to settle down at his newly built home, said his friends and relatives.

Palani who had joined the Indian army at the age of 18 after his 10th standard had built a house with a loan and wanted to settle down there.

Palani was born to Kalimuthu and Logambal was not able to pursue his school education owing to family circumstances. However he completed graduation through distance education.

Palani was not able to come for the housewarming ceremony that was held on June 3 which also happened to be his birthday.

Speaking to reporters Palani's father-in-law Nachiappan said his daughter Vanathi Devi a graduate is working as a clerk in a college in Ramanathapuram district.

The couple has two children-a boy Prasanna aged 10 and girl Divya aged 8. Palani's younger brother Idayakani also serves in the Indian army and is posted in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Palani's mortal remains are expected to reach his village on Wednesday.

