Tamil Nadu to now give women chickens to raise and sell

K. Palaniswami

The Tamil Nadu government will provide 50 country chickens each free of cost to 38,500 women living in places outside Chennai to raise for eggs and meat, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Making the announcement the measure in the state assembly, he said there is a growing demand for country chicken eggs and meat and as a result, rearing of such chicken in backyards has gained popularity.

The measure come in order to encourage this trend, he said, adding that the outlay for the scheme is about Rs 25 crore. The government is already implementing free milch cows, goats/sheep scheme in the state.

Palaniswami also announced setting up of 30 ton per annum dairy whitener plant in Salem at an investment of Rs 100 crore apart from setting up of milk processing/ice cream plants is different places in the state involving an outlay of Rs 160 crore.

