Tamil Nadu water board does SWOT analysis to improve supply

The water board for the state of TamilNadu conducted a SWOT analysis to improve its water supply

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board on Thursday said power cuts, pipe damage, pipeline leaks and bursts and over drawal are the reasons for the non-supply of water in some areas in the state.

It said a strategy for the supply of water on a war footing has been drawn up.

TWAD Board said arrangement are being made for gensets in locations affected by an interruption in power supply, supply of water through tankers to unserved areas, immediate attending to pipeline leaks/bursts and to have standby motors, pump sets, valves and others items.

The TWAD Board has taken up SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis, for the last 15 days on all the 556 Combined Water Supply Schemes (CWSS) all over the state, except Chennai, for timely delivery, assured quantity and defined the quality of water.

Board officials scientifically explored the strengths and weaknesses of the water distribution system, such as sustainability of water in the storage reservoirs, source augmentation works, creation of flow diversion channels and other possible ways and means to improve the service delivery in overhead tanks, pumping mains and pumping stations.

