Tamil Nadu: Woman's rotten body found inside house, kids say 'God would harm anyone who wakes her up'

In a shocking case of superstition, the rotten body of a woman was recovered from her house in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu after a priest said "she'll heal" if kept at home.

As per a report in India Today, the woman, Indira, was working as a head constable at All Women's Police station in Dindigul.

She had separated from her husband few years ago and was raising her 13-year-old son and 9-year-old-daughter alone.

Indira was suffering from renal complications and had to take leave from duty often. At one point, she reportedly had also applied for voluntary retirement.

Also Read: After killing friend, man ties body to scooty and goes around to dispose it

Some days later, police decided to check on her after she had not come to work for over a month.

When a lady constable went to her home, she found the door locked with the children inside. She also noticed very bad odour coming from the house.

When she asked the children, they had replied that mom was sleeping and God would harm anyone who wakes her up.

Also Read: Karnataka MLC Deputy Chairman insulted by Congress, found dead on railway track

Suspecting things to be serious, senior officials were informed who reached the spot and were shocked to find Indhra's decomposing corpse kept in one room with prayer items around.

An autopsy was held at the house and it was found that Indra had died almost 20 days ago.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Indira lost consciousness around December 7, but was not taken to the hospital as per the advice of a priest Sudarshan, who had told the children and Indira's sister that if she was taken to a hospital God will not protect her.

Sudarshan had also stayed with the family, locked inside the house for 20 days, claiming to be praying for Indira's soul to return.

Police have detained Sudarshan and Indira's sister for questioning.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news