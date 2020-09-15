Tamil Nadu won't allow Karnataka to build dam at Mekedatu: K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Tuesday said the government will not allow Karnataka to build a dam at Mekedatu.

The Supreme Court's judgement on the issue is very clear. The water that has to be supplied to Tamil Nadu by Karnataka has to be supplied, Palaniswami told the Assembly.

He also said the apex court's order is also clear that Karnataka cannot block or divert the Cauvery river water.

The Karnataka government is committed to the proposed Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, but Tamil Nadu is opposed to it.

