Tamil outfit threatens to stage protest against IPL matches

The cricket board has been apprised of "our sentiments," fisheries minister D Jayakumar said



Day 2 of the mega rally along the Cauvery basin, in Tamil Nadu. PIC/PTI

Opposition to IPL matches to be held in the city intensified on Monday with a pro-Tamil outfit agitating over the Cauvery issue threatening to hold protests outside the game venue on Tuesday.

The state government, on its part, put the onus on the IPL governing body for conducting the matches. The cricket board has been apprised of "our sentiments," fisheries minister D Jayakumar said. He said "it would be good" if the BCCI respected the sentiments and not conduct the match here but government would provide all support including security as per laid down guidelines.

'Prepare Cauvery scheme by May 3'

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for not framing a scheme for the implementation of its verdict on the sharing of Cauvery river water as it declined its plea for deferring the issue by three months.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Steers Country-Wide Congress Fast Alleging BJP Of Communal Disharmony

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever