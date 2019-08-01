Taming the monsoon frizz

things-to-do

Tackling your hair in the rains is a pain. We bring you four-under-12 minute, product-free hairstyles that you can wear every day

(Left) After 10 mins. Stylist: Anuradha Vohra; Models: Maia Sethna and Keshvee Mehta; Location: Meraki Salon, Khar West. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Braid ponytail

Divide your hair into four sections — from the crown to the earlobe. Take the front segment and braid it till the tip of the nape of your neck. Make a small ponytail, using a strand of your hair instead of a band. Braid the left and right sections; spilt them into two each if you have thick hair. The braids make sure that your hair is less prone to being frizzy and isn’t messy.

Top knot half bun



After 12 minutes

Backcomb the front section. Leaving the hair from beneath your earlobes free, gather the rest and twist it anti-clockwise to form a top knot. Secure it with four pins, especially if your hair is smooth and straight, or it may come undone. Leave the tips of hair jutting out from the top of the bun for a messy look. Spray water on it to help it set.

Side sweep

After 5 minutes



Comb back the front segment a bit so that it’s slightly raised. Comb the rest of your hair in the direction it flows in naturally. Collect it on one side and use four clips to secure your hair at one end, one section at a time. To add volume, scrunch it up and open your curls by combing lightly. If your hair is too curly, use some hair gel.

Side bun

After 10 minutes



Do the side sweep. Divide your locks into four to five sections, depending on how thick your hair is. Twist each strand anticlockwise and secure it above your ear with a pin. Follow this for the rest of the strands. The thinner the strands, the smaller the curls will seem. You can place small flowers between the curls.

Haircare tips

If you have dry and curly hair, it frizzes out faster in the rains. Apply two drops of Moroccan oil after washing it to make it manageable.

Comb your hair when it’s semi-dry, not wet. Don’t keep your hair wrapped in a towel.

Let it dry naturally.

Condition your hair and keep it for 10-15 minutes. Apply conditioner only on the tips, not the scalp.

