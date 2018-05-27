Tanaaz Irani: Working with relatives can be dangerous, difficult

Tanaaz Irani on working with sister-in-law Delnaaz



Tanaaz Irani

Actress Tanaaz Irani says working with relatives can be very dangerous and difficult. However she says that sharing stage with actress Delnaaz Irani, who is her sister-in-law, is a different camaraderie altogether. Tanaaz and Delnaaz are working together after 18 years on a play titled "Wrong Number". They last worked together in a play titled "I Do I Don't".

"Working with relatives is really dangerous and working with relatives is difficult but working with Delnaaz is not like working with a relative. I think we both are very mature and senior enough as we do not let any non-sense get in our way . In real life we are sisters-in-law but I don't think that we have ever displayed that relationship on set," Tanaaz said in a statement to IANS.

"Delnaaz and I have always been friends. I guess it is very rare that you get to see Parsis in the world of Hindi theatre. Delnaaz and I more or less think the same, except I presented in a more energetic, more stormy and in a more naughty manner whereas, Delnaaz is more calculated and slightly slow but being a Virgo she is nice and simple," she added.

Wrong Number, which will be staged here on June 3 at Rang Sharda Auditorium, is a play about juggling with time and space to present the lives and loves, passion and panic of three married couples. Presented by production house Felicity Theatre and directed by Raman Kumar, the play also features Avtar Gill, Rajesh Puri, Rahul Bhuchar and Rakesh Bedi.

Also read: People want to see Tanaaz Irani, Delnaaz Irani's 'magic' on stage

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever