Tanha Mera Pyaar song from Bypass Road is an ode to love

The makers of Bypass Road dropped a new song from the movie on Saturday, and this one is a love anthem that will be remembered for a long long time.

Tanha Mera Pyaar features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Adah Sharma and one can clearly see the unspoken love that they have for each other through this song. The vocals of Tanha Mera Pyaar is given by none other than Mohit Chauhan, which adds magic. The music is composed by Rohan Rohan and everyone, who had ever been in love will instantly connect with it.

Watch the song here:

The chemistry of Neil and Adah in this song is worth taking note of. Earlier, the makers had recreation of the iconic song 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan' from the highest-grossing blockbuster of 1988, Tezaab. That song is already been receiving a lot of love and with Tanha Mera Pyaar, they have another winner.

Bypass Road, is Naman Nitin Mukesh's directorial debut and both Mukesh brothers are leaving no stones unturned to make this a memorable venture.

Bypass Road is produced by Miraj Group and NNM Films will release on November 1, 2019. Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, the film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag, and Rajit Kapur.

