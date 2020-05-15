Tanhaji, Angrezi Medium, Good Newwz: Celebrate International Family Day with this fun line-up of movies online

This May 15, which is celebrated as an International Family Day, spend some quality time with your loved ones watching magical stories from the world of web. Here's a list of must-watch movies for a special day with your special ones. We are here to give you a list of Bollywood films you can watch with your family for the weekend.

1. Tanhaji

As Aurangzeb captures the Kondhana fort, Shivaji Maharaj's trusted military leader and a braveheart, Tanhaji Malusare, ventures out to win it back, against all the odds. Starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will take you to a different world of history.

2. Angrezi Medium

Champak, a simple Mithai-seller, will go to any lengths to fulfil daughter Tarika's dream of studying in London, triggering a chain of hilarious misadventures. Watch this one on Disney + Hotstar. Starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal role, this film is the second instalment of Hindi Medium.

3. Good Newwz:

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, the film focuses on surrogacy. But do you know what makes it worth the watch? The humour! The film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Panga

An emotional roller coaster tale of a forgotten Kabaddi world champion who catalyzes an inner desire to give a new meaning to her existing role as a wife and mother, and makes a comeback. It's emotional, it's inspiring, and most importantly, it will touch your heart! Sit with loss of tissues while watching this one.

5. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavhdhan:

The film created the much-needed buzz for all the right reasons! Focusing on the homosexual relationship of a couple living in a small town, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan shares a bittersweet reality of small towns in India. The not highly acceptable relationship among many, it talks about family and its importance.

