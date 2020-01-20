Tanhaji box office collection: The period drama is on a roll; earns Rs 167 crore in 10 days

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and others has been doing pretty good business at the box office since its release on January 10. The period drama, which clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, hasn't slowed down and collections have only gone up in the second week.

The film, which has already emerged as the first film of 2020 to hit the Rs 100 crore mark has crossed the figure of Rs 150 crore. On Friday, the film collected Rs 10.06 crore, while on Saturday its earnings stood at Rs 16.36 crore. It's collection increased on Sunday, minting Rs 22.12 crore. The film's total box office collection stands at Rs 167.45 crore. It looks set to enter the Rs 200 crore club by next week.

#Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2... Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun... #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra... Should cross âÂ¹ 200 cr in Week 3... Will be first double century of 2020... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Tanhaji had crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the third day of release, while it entered the Rs 100 crore club on the sixth day. Tanhaji has now emerged as Ajay Devgn's second-highest-grossing film, after Golmaal Again. The film is a lot more special for Devgn as this marks his 100th film in a career spanning over three decades. On the other hand, this film is Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's highest-grossing film.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed âÂ¹ 50 cr: Day 3

âÂ¹ 100 cr: Day 6

âÂ¹ 125 cr: Day 8

âÂ¹ 150 cr: Day 10#India biz.

â­Âï¸Â Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #TotalDhamaal. Now #AjayDevgn’s second highest grossing film, after #GolmaalAgain.

â­Âï¸Â #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan’s highest grossing film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Based on the legendary Maratha warrior, Tanaji Malusare, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tells the story of how Tanaji mounts a fortress (Kondhana) on his ruler's (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) behalf while taking on Aurangzeb's fort-keeper Udaybhan Rathore and the massive Mughal army. Ajay Devgn plays the lead role of Tanhaji Malusare, while Kajol plays his wife. Saif Ali Khan is seen as the antagonist in the Om Raut directorial.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates