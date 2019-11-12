Tanhaji makers drop new poster and trailer release date; check it out!

The makers of the much-awaited period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, have just released a new poster featuring Ajay Devgn and announced the trailer release date of the film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the poster of the film. He wrote, "Trailer on 19 Nov 2019... New poster of #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior... Directed by Om Raut... 10 Jan 2020 release. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19" Check it out below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is directed by Om Raut, and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. All set to release on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Besides this film, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Maidaan, a biopic in which he essays the football legend, Syed Abdul Rahim. He also has RRR and the war drama, Bhuj: The Pride Of India in the pipeline.

