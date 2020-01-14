Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior gets tax exemption in UP

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has granted tax exemption to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biographical period movie. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn who also plays the title role of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare.

"The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations," said the government spokesman.

He said that Ajay Devgn had requested the chief minister to grant tax exemption to the film. However, Meghna Gulzar's film on acid attack survivors 'Chhapaak', released simultaneously with 'Tanhaji', has not been given tax exemption despite requests from acid attack survivors.

Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter to thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath and wrote, "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia. [sic]"

Chhapaak, in which Deepika Padukone plays the lead role and is also the producer, has apparently fallen out of favour of the ruling BJP after Deepika Padukone visited the agitating students in JNU in Delhi last week.

Chhapaak has been granted tax exemption in Congress-ruled states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

