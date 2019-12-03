Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Shankara Re Shankara full song out now

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior struck a major impression on the viewers. They weren't only hooked to the way Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol have been portrayed on the celluloid, but also engrossed in this ambitious drama's grandeur. And ever since we have witnessed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic sagas, it's very crucial to give the protagonist a song that celebrates and captures his valour.

Om Raut, following the same template, gives Devgn a song that seamlessly blends with his persona and also the character's shades. Titled Shankara Re Shankara, this is a fantastically choreographed and filmed song that has all the chances to become massively popular. Ajay-Atul and Sachet-Parampara are two of the most dependable talents we have in the business today, and Tanhaji seems to be further proof.

If the trailer of the song was impressive, wait till you see the entire video that speaks volumes of the amount of ambition that has been poured into the magnum opus. Devgn took to his Twitter account to share the link to the full song and you shouldn't miss it. Have a look at the song right here:

There couldn't have been a better choice than Devgn and Khan to essay the characters that they are. When it comes to brooding intensity and internalised performances, the former seems to be one of the apt choices. And talking about some deliciously twisted and wicked characters, there are not many that can rival Khan, given his splendid outings like Ek Hasina Thi and Omkara.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is not only one of the costliest Hindi films of 2020, but also one of the most anticipated and awaited ones. All set to release on January 10, this period drama will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

