Tanhaji: This is how Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted on Saif Ali Khan working with Ajay Devgn

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is finally out and looks grand and gritty. 13 years after Omkara, Devgn and Khan are ready to face off once more and this time, the stakes are higher and the battle is bigger, it's for righteousness. And we are looking forward to seeing this epic battle.

And at the trailer launch of the film, Saif was asked how his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to him doing the period drama and working with Devgn, and this is what he had to say, "Kareena is very excited for the movie. She knows working with Ajay is fun and she is looking forward to it."

Well, Kareena and Ajay have worked multiple times before in films like Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Yuva, Singham Returns, Omkara and Satyagraha. Coming to Saif, he will also be seen in a romantic comedy called Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu, which is all set to release next year. Devgn only has period films to offer to his fans and critics in 2020.

After the release of Tanhaji on January 10, 2020, he will star in films like RRR, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Maidaan. RRR is slated to release on July 31, Bhuj is all set to arrive on August 14, Gangubai Kathiawadi will open in the cinemas on September 11, and Maidaan will hit the screens on November 27.

What's also more exciting is that Tanhaji doesn't just reunite Saif and Ajay but also Ajay and Kajol. And of course, Kajol and Saif too, who have previously worked in films like Yeh Dillagi and Hamesha. It's always intriguing to witness two heroes in one single film and this is the reason why we are looking forward to this Om Raut directorial.

