Tanhaji Weekend Box Office: The period drama is on a roll; earns Rs 61.75 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar and others has been doing pretty good business at the box office since its release on January 10. The period drama, which clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak on January 10, hasn't slowed down and collections have only gone up through the weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, confirming the collections. He wrote:

#Tanhaji has a heroic weekend... Footfalls, occupancy, numbers multiply on Day 2 and 3... Sets BO on ð¥ð¥ð¥ on Day 3... #Maharashtra is exceptional... Other circuits witness big turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.08 cr. Total: â¹ 61.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

According to a mid-day review of the film, "Ajay Devgn's eponymous character gets a fantastic introduction that's accompanied by Sandeep Shirodkar's pulsating score that only elevates his celluloid heroism and bravery. Kajol, as always enigmatic, breathes life into the character of Savitribai Malusare. Her scenes with Devgn are charming and it seems like ages since the real-life couple shared such warmth on the big screen."

Based on the legendary Maratha warrior, Tanaji Malusare, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tells the story of how Tanaji mounts a fortress (Kondhana) on his ruler's (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) behalf while taking on Aurangzeb's fort-keeper Udaybhan Rathore and the massive Mughal army.

