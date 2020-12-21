Open your he-art this Christmas

Thirteen-year-old Tanisha Desai likes to make the most of her free time now that online classes are a "cakewalk". And so the Santacruz resident, who has been painting since she was three, has been putting her skillset to good use - to raise funds for Pune-based Arun Aashray, a home for abandoned children. After a successful drive on Thanksgiving, Desai is set to host another art and games workshop fundraiser that taps into the Christmas spirit.



Tanisha Desai

The student says the idea was born out of her passion for art. "I had heard that the orphanage was in financial trouble, so I decided to help but not ask my parents for money. It all worked out because of what my art teachers taught me, and as my brother helped me." At the upcoming workshop, aimed at children above the age of six, Desai will teach participants to recreate a Christmas-themed painting that she conceived. "If someone isn't satisfied, I'd be happy to teach them personally later. There will also be a 15-minute games section," she signs off.

On: December 24, at 5 pm

Call: 9322251904

Cost: Rs 200 (all proceeds go to the non-profit)

