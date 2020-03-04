Search

Tanishaa Mukerji and mum Tanuja set swimwear goals at birthday party!

Published: Mar 04, 2020, 11:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated her 42nd birthday on March 3. The former actress celebrated her special day with her close friends and mom Tanuja; take a look at some pictures!

Tanishaa Mukerji with mum Tanuja and friends. Picture/Tanishaa's Instagram account
Neal 'n' Nikki actress Tanishaa Mukerji turned 42 on March 3. The former actress celebrated her birthday with her close friends and her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, at a resort. Apparently, Tanishaa was surprised by her friends with a birthday party at the resort.

Tanishaa Mukerji shared a few moments from her birthday party on social media with her fans. One photo shows the birthday girl in beachwear looking happy and excited for her day.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Feeling the happy vibes @utropicanaresort_

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) onMar 2, 2020 at 5:06am PST

Another post had Tanishaa thanking her girlfriends for the lovely surprise. She wrote, "Thank u, my gorgeous girls, for taking off for my birthday !!! And for planning this lovely day for me"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Thank u my gorgeous girls for taking off for my birthday !!! And for planning this lovely day for me @utropicanaresort_

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) onMar 2, 2020 at 9:19pm PST

The third post that Tanishaa shared has multiple photos and one video as well of her cutting her birthday cake and having a grand time with her mum and friends.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

What a fun fun beginning to my birthday! Thank u @utropicanaresort_ for taking such good care of us ! #lovefeelingloved

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) onMar 3, 2020 at 1:52am PST

Don't miss Tanishaa and Tanuja killing it in chic swimwear! The stunning Tanuja looks lovely as always and looks like she's stopped ageing. Must say, the actress can still give everyone a run for their money! Tanishaa, too, looks ready to hit the pool in her sky blue bikini.

While Kajol was missing from the party, she shared a cute birthday post for her baby sister on social media. Here's what she posted:

On the professional front, Tanishaa started her career in 2003 with the thriller Sssshhh and went on to do films like One Two Three, Sarkar, and Neal 'n' Nikki. She also participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss, but is now, however, MIA in Bollywood.

