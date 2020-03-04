Tanishaa Mukerji and mum Tanuja set swimwear goals at birthday party!

Neal 'n' Nikki actress Tanishaa Mukerji turned 42 on March 3. The former actress celebrated her birthday with her close friends and her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, at a resort. Apparently, Tanishaa was surprised by her friends with a birthday party at the resort.

Tanishaa Mukerji shared a few moments from her birthday party on social media with her fans. One photo shows the birthday girl in beachwear looking happy and excited for her day.

View this post on Instagram Feeling the happy vibes @utropicanaresort_ A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) onMar 2, 2020 at 5:06am PST

Another post had Tanishaa thanking her girlfriends for the lovely surprise. She wrote, "Thank u, my gorgeous girls, for taking off for my birthday !!! And for planning this lovely day for me"

The third post that Tanishaa shared has multiple photos and one video as well of her cutting her birthday cake and having a grand time with her mum and friends.

Don't miss Tanishaa and Tanuja killing it in chic swimwear! The stunning Tanuja looks lovely as always and looks like she's stopped ageing. Must say, the actress can still give everyone a run for their money! Tanishaa, too, looks ready to hit the pool in her sky blue bikini.

While Kajol was missing from the party, she shared a cute birthday post for her baby sister on social media. Here's what she posted:

On the professional front, Tanishaa started her career in 2003 with the thriller Sssshhh and went on to do films like One Two Three, Sarkar, and Neal 'n' Nikki. She also participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss, but is now, however, MIA in Bollywood.

