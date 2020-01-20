Tanishk Bagchi: More than the recreations, my originals are performing well
Street Dancer 3D composer Tanishk Bagchi says his original compositions outshine his revisited songs, but few know they belong to him.
Tanishk Bagchi's discography is brimming with the word 'remade'. The king of remixes has had an earful from angry industry folk criticising the trend of reviving old chart-busters, but Bagchi has over and over, successfully delivered. Yet, he frowns on the title given to him when he says, "Last year, my original songs like Makhna [Drive] and Ve mahi [Kesari] took over the charts. People still don't know I've created [them]. So, more than the recreations, my originals [are performing well]. This year too, I have a lot of work in the pipeline."
Several big-budget ventures in 2020 have Bagchi appointed on their team of musicians. "I have a few fresh songs and recreation in [Akshay Kumar's] Sooryavanshi; [Varun Dhawan's] Coolie No 1 has an amazing original track, and there are a [few tracks] in Dostana too." However, Bagchi is currently enjoying the attention being given to the remake of the iconic Muqabla, for Street Dancer 3D. "Since the original was [AR] Rahman sir's song, it's not one [I could] remix. I had to give it a dimension while keeping the song's essence intact. Most of the [elements] have been retained; there's a Latin percussion, and some rhythms [added] to it."
Having worked with an array of filmmakers, and consistently delivering chart-busters, Bagchi admits his opinion now holds more value. "Since I've given so many hits, I am confident of what will and won't work. People ask for my opinion, and I take calls. If I create a successful remake, I have to challenge myself by making [an equally successful] original song too."
Today in music
January 20, 2003:
8 Mile, starring Eminem, toppled The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers from its four-week hold at the top of the UK box office. The story of a Detroit rapper earned £4,440,334 in the UK and Ireland.
On top of my playlist- Madhu B
- Ghungroo: I love the funky beats created by Vishal-Shekhar. It's certainly [among the better] numbers heard today
- Someone you loved — Lewis Capaldi: The piano does justice to songs on love and heartbreak, each time.
- Aaj jage rehna — Motichoor Chaknachoor: Bollywood has delivered something so pure and heartfelt after long.
- Bhool ja: Going to add in my song to this list! It's among the numbers I really enjoyed creating.
- Good as hell — Lizzo: Every time I hear this song, I feel like a boss lady who can take over the world!
