Tanishk Bagchi on Karo Matdan song: Shah Rukh sir wanted to try rapping

Composer Tanishk Bagchi on how Shah Rukh Khan went behind the mic for the voting song 'Karo Matdan' that dropped online yesterday

Tanishk Bagchi with Shah Rukh Khan at the recording studio

In a bid to urge citizens to vote in the ongoing general election, Shah Rukh Khan released the song, Karo Matdan, yesterday. The Tanishk Bagchi composition sees the superstar put his rapping skills to the test. Sharing the video on Twitter yesterday, Khan wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to use his flair for creativity while asking his fans to use their voting power wisely.

Talking to mid-day, Bagchi reveals that Khan had discussed the idea of the song last year when they were collaborating on Zero (2018). While the composer had all but forgotten about the track in the months that followed, a call from the superstar a fortnight ago put things into overdrive. "Shah Rukh sir called me a few weeks ago and asked me to compose music for the voting song. He wanted to try his hand at rapping. He didn't do any prior rehearsals; he simply came to the studio two weeks ago and recorded the song in one hour," says the music director.

The idea of creating a rap number emerged from a single-point agenda - Khan wanted to "talk to people" through the track. "Shah Rukh sir said that he wants to tell people why they need to go out and cast their vote. He pulled off rapping so easily. He also gave several inputs, including that we add spoken word portions at the end of the song."

Known to be deeply invested in each of his endeavours, the superstar, Bagchi adds, was no different when it came to the Red Chillies production. "He was particular about treating it sensitively because of [the delicate nature] of its concept. For him, it's not just a song; it's an important message."

