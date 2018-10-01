Tanishk Bagchi on rehashing old songs: I only execute what producers want

music

Tanishk Bagchi defends his decision to rehash old songs even as industry veterans criticise the trend

Tanishk Bagchi

Given that he's recreated at least 20 old ditties for Bollywood, Tanishk Bagchi is rightly referred to as the king of remixes. The composer makes the music industry's old guards squirm with his improvised renditions. Lata Mangeshkar didn't appreciate his reboot of her classic, Chalte Chalte (Pakeeza, 1972), which featured in the recent release, Mitron. But Bagchi argues, "It is a filmmaker's call to reboot a classic. I am too small a fry to touch the work of legends. Producers have their reasons. The song could be their favourite, or they may be in search of a hit number. I only have to execute what they want. It is best that I do it, rather than the project fall in wrong hands."

His method, he says, entails retaining the hook line of a song, while infusing new lyrics, apart from amending the introduction. "I have learnt from listening to veterans, so, I retain the essence. My aim is not to hurt anyone. It's a huge responsibility to redo a song."

Born to music teacher parents Nandkumar and Sharmistha, the composer says rehashing old ditties is also a way of introducing the youth to "our rich music". "In most clubs, Western tracks were usually played. But now, remixes are a big draw," says Bagchi, who will also recreate Aankh Mare [Tere Mere Sapne, 1996] for the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba. "The film also has my original compositions," he signs off.

Bagchi's recreated tracks:

*The Humma Song — OK Jaanu (2017)

*Tamma Tamma Again — Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

*Chatur Naar and Tu Cheez Badi Hai — Machine (2017)

*Mere Rashke Qamar and Socha Tha — Baadshaho (2017)

