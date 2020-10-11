Tanishk Bagchi's Vaaste crosses 1 billion mark, his collaborations with Akshay Kumar to strike gold again

Tanishk Bagchi rose to fame with the love ballad, Bolna from the 2016 film, Kapoor & Sons. Ever since, there has been no looking back for the singer-composer. His music single Vaaste sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D Souza that released in 2019 became a chart-topper and he soon became a name to reckon with in the music industry.

The romantic track, which became the most viewed Hindi track on YouTube in 2019, has now crossed the one billion-views on the video-streaming service. It has become the only original track to garner a record-breaking number of views on the platform.

Tanishk has more reasons to celebrate. The background music of Bell Bottom that stars Akshay Kumar has been receiving a lot of love on social media. It is being hailed for being a retro-themed track of the eighties with an international sound and new-age vibe to it.

Sharing his excitement, Tanishk says, "I am humbled by all the love that I’ve been receiving. Vaaste holds a very special place in my heart. We had set out to create a song that could resonate with the youth of the country but the way it has gone on to break records is overwhelming. I am also elated to be working with Akshay Kumar again. I started my career with him and composing music for him is always a lovely experience."

His association with the superstar goes a long way not to take away Ve Mahi from kesari. His collaboration with Kumar is thought to be a lucky one as the duo has belted out multiple chartbusters. He has also composed songs in his upcoming films, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. The dynamic duo, with their high-voltage energies and unique styles being in perfect sync, has become one of the most sough-after actor-musician pairs.

