Tanishk Bagchi's Vaaste crosses 1 billion mark, his collaborations with Akshay Kumar to strike gold again
Tanishk Bagchi has more reasons to celebrate. The background music of Bell Bottom that stars Akshay Kumar has been receiving a lot of love on social media.
Tanishk Bagchi rose to fame with the love ballad, Bolna from the 2016 film, Kapoor & Sons. Ever since, there has been no looking back for the singer-composer. His music single Vaaste sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Nikhil D Souza that released in 2019 became a chart-topper and he soon became a name to reckon with in the music industry.
The romantic track, which became the most viewed Hindi track on YouTube in 2019, has now crossed the one billion-views on the video-streaming service. It has become the only original track to garner a record-breaking number of views on the platform.
Tanishk has more reasons to celebrate. The background music of Bell Bottom that stars Akshay Kumar has been receiving a lot of love on social media. It is being hailed for being a retro-themed track of the eighties with an international sound and new-age vibe to it.
Sharing his excitement, Tanishk says, "I am humbled by all the love that I’ve been receiving. Vaaste holds a very special place in my heart. We had set out to create a song that could resonate with the youth of the country but the way it has gone on to break records is overwhelming. I am also elated to be working with Akshay Kumar again. I started my career with him and composing music for him is always a lovely experience."
His association with the superstar goes a long way not to take away Ve Mahi from kesari. His collaboration with Kumar is thought to be a lucky one as the duo has belted out multiple chartbusters. He has also composed songs in his upcoming films, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. The dynamic duo, with their high-voltage energies and unique styles being in perfect sync, has become one of the most sough-after actor-musician pairs.
