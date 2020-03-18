Tanker carrying chemical catches fire in Shil-Mahape Road

A tanker carrying inflammable liquid caught fire at Shil Phata in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The fire was brought under control within a couple of hours, said chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell Santosh Kadam. After the tanker caught fire, there were two explosions and it fell on its side, he said.

The tanker driver, who received minor injures, was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam on Shil-Mahape road.

