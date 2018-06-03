Tanker driver killed after vehicle overturns in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place this morning in which the driver was killed on the spot, Circle Officer Omkar Singh said

Representational Image

A tanker driver was killed on Sunday and another person injured when the vehicle overturned and caught fire in Chandausi area, police said.

The incident took place this morning in which the driver was killed on the spot, Circle Officer Omkar Singh said. The victim had not been identified yet, CO said, adding that the fire tenders later controlled the fire. A probe was underway in the matter, he said.

