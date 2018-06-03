Tanker driver killed after vehicle overturns in Uttar Pradesh
The incident took place this morning in which the driver was killed on the spot, Circle Officer Omkar Singh said
Representational Image
A tanker driver was killed on Sunday and another person injured when the vehicle overturned and caught fire in Chandausi area, police said.
The incident took place this morning in which the driver was killed on the spot, Circle Officer Omkar Singh said. The victim had not been identified yet, CO said, adding that the fire tenders later controlled the fire. A probe was underway in the matter, he said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.
Road accident in Uttar Pradesh kills five