Tantri, TDB disagree over urgent shutdown of Sabarimalaa shrine

Sabarimala Temple in Vadaserikara town. Pic/aFP

Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) member KP Shankara Das on Saturday disagreed with the Sabarimala Tantri family's threat to close the temple doors if any woman within the barred age group arrives for darshan.

"It's the Supreme Court that has directed that women within the age group of 10 to 50 will be allowed within the shrine's sanctum sanctorum. All are duty bound to adhere to it," the former legislator told the media.

Threats to close down the temple forced two women on Friday to return from Sabarimala on the third day of unrest as Kerala Police declined to escort a third woman to the hill shrine. The Tantri family and members of the Pandalam royal family considered closing down of the temple if attempts were made by women from the barred age group.

Devotees allow woman of 52 at Sabarimala

A 52-year-old woman devotee from Tamil Nadu faced angry devotees ahead of her darshan at Sabarimala temple as they surrounded her before the last few hallowed steps. It was only after BJP leader K Surendran rushed to the spot, devotees allowed her passage to the sanctum sanctorum.

