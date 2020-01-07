Tanuj Kewalramani's journey from scratch to success is truly inspiring

Tanuj Kewalramani, a popular model overcame all the odds and is living his dream of becoming a fashion icon. Being a kid, he always wanted to get into modelling but he stayed away from it because of his excessive body weight. A chubby guy who once weighed 123 kgs worked hard and lost 35 kgs to chase his dream of getting into modelling. He trained under celebrity fitness trainer Baqar Nasser and he started modelling during his college fashion show. Later, Tanuj got an opportunity to set the stage on fire at Maharashtra Utsav. Losing weight and following his dream of getting into the fashion industry built his confidence and soon he started doing several fashion shows.

Being in the fashion industry for such a long time, Kewalramani has got great experience in modelling and is now working towards his other aspirations as well. He was the man who choreographed the state level fashion show and bagged the second position all over Maharashtra in 2015. While speaking about what fashion means to him, he said, "Fashion is important. It speaks a lot about your personality and without fashion, everyone would look the same. It gives you a chance to express your style whether it is old school or modern fashion. Every individual is unique who has got a different taste in fashion choices." Moreover, he even stated that he wants to better himself rather than being compared to his contemporaries.

It is his unique fashion sense that has grabbed everyone's attention. "I love to dress that makes me feel comfortable. It is about keeping things simple", added Tanuj. Apart from modelling, he has also featured as an actor in MTV Love School season 2 and The Zoya Factor. The man who once started his career by walking the ramp during college is now choreographing the fashion shows in top colleges of Mumbai including HR College, Jai Hind College, KC College and many more. With an experience of more than 7 years, Tanuj is now getting offers to be on the other side as well. He was a jury member for Mr and Miss Universe 2019 Mumbai auditions. This young man has truly made a name for himself and is a true fashion inspiration for the younger generation today.

