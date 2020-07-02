Tanuj spends quality time with his dad in Lonavala

Tanuj Virwani's show Inside Edge made him a household name. Not only did he get immense appreciation but he also got busy signing a few more shows. Tanuj got so busy that he didnt get time to spend with his family.. This lockdown Tanuj is leaving no stones unturned and is spending as much time as possible with his father.

Tanuj recently drove down to Lonavala at his farm house with his father and is spending some quality time with him there. Right from cooking together to roaming together to fitness, this father and son duo is at it. Recently Tanuj and his dad spent the whole day trekking in Lonavala.

" My dad is one of the fittest person I know, he loves travelling and outdoor activities, hence we both decided to trek and explore all the beautiful locations of Lonavala. At the start I was a bit skeptical for my dad as trekking required optimum fitness but he is a surprise package. " says Tanuj Virwani who is waiting for his show Inside Edge 3, to release soon.

Besides he is all set to fly to UAE to start shooting for 2 of his shows 7th Sense and Line of Fire

