Tanuj Virwani: Been in touch with Akshara Haasan since photos were leaked

After his name surfaces in Akshara Haasan's leaked picture case, Tanuj promises support in the investigation

Tanuj Virwani and Akshara Haasan

Days after Akshara Haasan filed a police complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell seeking an investigation into her private photos being leaked online, her former boyfriend Tanuj Virwani's name has surfaced in the matter. The initial probe by the police indicated that Haasan had shared the photos with him in 2013.

While reports suggested that Virwani denied that he was ever in possession of the said photos, the actor told mid-day, "Akshara and I dated from 2013 to 2017. During that period, we would exchange pictures, some of which were intimate ones. I have sent her my pictures as well. It was between two consenting adults. So, I had received the pictures [in question]."

Virwani further claimed that he had deleted the images "immediately. I have switched two handsets since the pictures were received. Neither of the handsets had those pictures on them. Also, as a habit, I immediately delete any sensitive picture that I receive. So, there was no trace of it and there was no back-up as I find iCloud unsafe."

The actor added that he extended his complete support to Haasan as soon as he learnt of the case. "I understand how I end up looking like the bad guy. But if that was the case, Akshara would have called me out. While filing the FIR, when the cops asked her who was in possession of the pictures, she said I was. There is nothing to lie about here. We were dating and continued to be friends after we broke up. She knows she has my co-operation in this case.

I have been in touch with her since the pictures were leaked. I assured her that this too will pass." Virwani is likely to be questioned by the police in the next few days. "I have nothing to hide. We both know the truth. I hope the hacker is brought to task."

