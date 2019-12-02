Tanuj Virwani gets into his favourite commentator, Tony Greig's, shoes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tanuj Virwani, who has been an avid cricket lover just like every Indian, has grown up to the voice of Late Tony Grieg's commentary. The actor, who won hearts with his performance in Inside Edge 1, is all geared up for season 2. Tanuj, who plays a batsman in the show, went to rigorous net sessions to get into the character and bring Vayu to us. But something one doesn't know is that he also got a chance to try his hands on commentary for the sport.

During a promotional activity, Tanuj spoke about an ongoing match and got a chance to deliver the same lingo in late cricketing legend Tony Grieg's voice. On touching base with Tanuj he stated, "I have loved sir's commentary and would enact the same to my friends during matches. It just gave more thrill to the game."

In the workspace, the actor has his plate completely full as he will be seen in web shows like Cartel, Code M and Kamathipura.

