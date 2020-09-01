Tanuj Virwani on shooting in Dubai: Situation better than India as rules are strict

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who is currently shooting for an upcoming web show in Dubai, says the Covid situation there is better than in India because the rules are strict.

"The situation in Dubai is much better than in India. Rules are very strict here. I can't even leave my hotel room without wearing a mask, otherwise I would be fined," Tanuj told IANS.

The actor, who is shooting for the show, "7th Sense", added: "Staff members make sure there's always less number of people on the sets. We have been given bands of different colours depending on what department we all belong to, so that we maintain proper social distancing. The situation here is very much organised."

He admits feeling a little strange initially while shooting after lockdown.

"Everyone is wearing PPE kits, masks and shields. Sanitisation is being done all the time. It felt a little strange initially, but now we are getting used to the new normal," he said.

Tanuj shares screen space with R. Madhavan, Rohit Roy and Elli EvrRam in the web series.

