Tanushree Dutta bids Mumbai adieu

Tanushree Dutta, who arrived in Mumbai in July after over two years, says, "It has been a rollercoaster ride since the past six months. I am grateful to those who stood by me

Tanushree Dutta with family

Tanushree Dutta left for the US on Thursday, hours before there was buzz about a top filmmaker being called out by his assistant.

The actor was seen off at Sahar airport by parents, Tapan and Shikha and sister, Ishita. The torchbearer of the #MeToo movement in the country wanted her departure to be a quiet affair.

The actor, who arrived in Mumbai in July after over two years, says, "It has been a rollercoaster ride since the past six months. I am grateful to those who stood by me.

I made a lot of new friends and went through self-discovery. My faith in God along with the confidence in myself has become stronger as I have witnessed the impact my words had. The Indian youth should come forward to dissolve oppressive power structures and dogmas."

Tanushree Dutta is rightly regarded as the founding mother of the "MeToo Movement" in India. When she spoke on her experience of being harassed 10 years ago, she opened up the floodgates for numerous other women from every walk of life to come forward with their stories. But now, Tanushree is done. She has now returned to the US and refuses to take credit for starting the "MeToo Movement" in India.

