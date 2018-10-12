Tanushree Dutta: Cops get cracking on gathering evidence

national

A senior officer at the police station said, "The veracity of the allegations needs to be double-checked

After a molestation FIR was registered by actor Tanushree Dutta against actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang, the Oshiwara police are now busy piecing together evidence in the case.

A senior officer at the police station said, "The veracity of the allegations needs to be double-checked. It is a really tough task, and a lengthy procedure to collect evidence in a 10-year-old case."

Besides collecting technological evidence, cops are also 'identifying the witnesses' in order to record their statements before initiating any necessary legal procedures to make arrests. So far, none of the four accused have been called by cops, said a source.

Another senior officer said, "No immediate arrest will be made. The actress was allegedly molested a decade ago. We're in the process of identifying the people present on the set of 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. There are more than 50-60 eyewitnesses in the case. Their statements will be vital."

These eyewitnesses include make-up artistes, cameraman, his assistant, the driver and the vanity van staff, among others. "It will be important what the cameraman says in his statement, because he is the prime witness," said the source. Dutta's father's statement will also be recorded as one of the witnesses, said the source. When asked if the case would be transferred to Goregoan police station, as the alleged incident took place in the studio that falls under their jurisdiction, senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said, "That's not required."

