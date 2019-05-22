bollywood

Tanushree Dutta says she was surprised to hear about the #MenToo movement, which she claims can further endanger women and child victims

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta who triggered the #MeToo movement challenging sexual harassment against Nana Patekar and became its torchbearer says she was surprised to hear about the #MenToo movement, which she claims can further endanger women and child victims.

In a statement, the 35-year-old urged people to give deep thought before rendering their "ungirdled support" to the initiative, which "some vested interests" are attempting to launch.

"I would like to caution the Indian Public and media against rendering their ungirdled support to the #mentoo movement that seeks to protect the claims that innocent men are being framed by so-called evil women with a vendetta. Some people with clearly vested interests are trying to start in India a revolution that can further endanger the status of the women and child victims of harassment and sexual crimes," she asserted.

The actor believes that altering and empowering the patriarchal society will create a hurdle in future for women who will be afraid to raise their voices against any wrong done to them.

Elucidating further on the statement, she said: "Under such circumstances empowering the already skewed patriarchy and corrupt male-dominated society could spell trouble and disaster in the future for whistleblowers, journalists, social workers, and female complainants.

"What I'm trying to say that if this movement persists then any woman who raises her voice or files complaint against bullying, intimidation, harassment, rape or gangrape and does not have enough proof as 99 percent of these crimes happen in private or witnesses back out due to lengthy and exhausting trials or intimidation, these victims could potentially become targets of these men's organizations and groups."

She further added, "Instead of making movements and public protests protecting men who may or may not be innocent at all laws need to be reviewed and formatted so correct and proper justice is done.#metoo was a movement aimed at social cleansing by public disclosure in cases where legal justice is exhausting, difficult or impossible but #Mentoo can put doubt on any woman putting forth a complaint!!"

The #Mentoo movement came into limelight when television actor Karan Oberoi was charged with rape and extortion and several stars came out in support of the actor. Actor and columnist Pooja Bedi who is one of those defending Karan came up with the initiative of #MenToo movement.

