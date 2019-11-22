Tanushree Dutta: #MeToo will have a deeper impact now

The torchbearer of the #MeToo movement in the country, Tanushree Dutta, says that the #MeToo is going to have a deeper impact than it did last year with little to no repercussions on whistleblowers and survivors.

Tanushree says, "Many women whistleblowers who are embroiled in defamation cases will find unexpected relief from their battle. Unlike last year, where there was a lot of noise, a lot of toxic sludge throwing on those who spoke up, but little results or accountability on part of those accused, this year will be different. It will be about the productivity and actual quantifiable impact of #MeToo that would lead to our workplaces implementing more stringent anti-harassment policies. This has already started in many industries in India, but Bollywood has still been a bit more stubborn in implementing it comprehensively."

The actor points out that one will also see the rise and reinstatement of a few workplace harassment survivors back at work, which they had lost because of the after-effects of a bad working experience and calling out perpetrators in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

"A lot of stress and hatred from last year's movement will dissolve and many people will see the light, reasonability and necessity of such social impact movements in India. So it will be a unique year of healing, restoration and divine intervention. That's my forecast for the times to come. The next year brings glad tidings for all those who were brave, sacrificial and relentless. Congratulations, you have passed a difficult test and your reward is on its way. The rest of you; your test has only begun."

