Tanushree Dutta ready for a comeback in Bollywood?

Tanushree Dutta has been hitting the gym with a vengeance. She is on a healthy diet along with cycling and swimming. The torchbearer of the #MeToo movement in the country is on a mission. She is making a comeback soon.

Though the actor has not divulged details, those in the know say Tanushree Dutta has been approached for a Bollywood film and a digital series by a leading production house.

According to a source, Tanushree has been attending dance classes and has also been regularly going for swimming, yoga, and cycling, besides a few other fitness regimes all at once. Not only this, she has been actively involved in meditation and spiritual practices too.

Asked if she is getting back in shape for a film, Tanushree said: "I am definitely doing all the self-improvement sessions, but what is ahead in the future, let's all keep guessing so that it's a surprise when it actually comes out."

Last year, Tanushree, who is known for her films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Bhagam Bhag, made headlines when she opened up about being harassed by actor Nana Patekar over a decade ago during a 2008 shoot. Her case against Nana Patekar kickstarted the #MeToo movement in Bollywood.

