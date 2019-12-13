Tanvi Sukharam Opens Up About The Perks Of Being A Fashion Influencer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Creativity plays an important role in the lives of every social media influencer. Originality and authentic content are what intrigues the audience to look up to an influencer. The fashion industry has seen a lot of bloggers. Tanvi Sukharam, a reputed blogger began her journey in 2016. Without having any clue, she thought of making a career as an influencer which was a new thing then. However, her journey hit a roadblock on several occasions as she struggled to find brands for collaborations. The doors of success gradually opened for her and she started getting a lot of brand collaboration offers from the clients.

Besides fashion, Tanvi’s Instagram feed is a mix of lifestyle and travel and she even promotes a lot of beauty brands. What started as her dream has become a reality now. As a blogger, Tanvi also gets a lot of packages from brands, designers and start-ups. Talking about it, she said, “Honestly speaking, those are complementary packages which brands give as a sweet compensation to an influencer. There goes a lot more of hard work and authenticity in creating a brand that people choose to be influenced by. These are the perks influencers get and I love what I am doing.”

Her primary goal is to create content that would not only benefit the businesses but also her audiences. Tanvi who was at her candid best also revealed that the real challenge influencers have to face is the fact that they are paid for their talent. She believes that one should learn before he/she starts to earn. “It is important to invest in yourself to play in the big leagues”, she said. If we see her work today, it speaks a lot for herself and there’s no denying that Tanvi Sukharam has started everything from scratch and is considered one of the inspiring figures by many aspiring bloggers.

