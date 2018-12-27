Tanya Sharma wants to explore new places

television

Tanya Sharma says that she loves travelling and wants to explore different places

Tanya Sharma

Actress Tanya Sharma says that she loves travelling and wants to explore different places. "I want to explore the world," Tanya said in a statement. According to the actress, there are plenty of advantages of travelling.

"The list includes gaining new friends, new experiences and new stories. When you start exploring new places, you get a better understanding of the people living there, including their culture, history and background," she said. "Meeting different people from vast cultures and societies provides an education that is impossible to get in a traditional school, college or an university. There is no substitute for the real thing," added the "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" actress.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever