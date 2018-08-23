Tap that drink

Search

Aug 23, 2018, 09:35 IST | Suman Mahfuz Quazi

Forget beer. Here's where you can get your fix of long island ice tea and kombucha served on tap

Pic/Sneha Kharabe

LIIT forever
AFTER being confused about what to drink often enough and having to resort to the classic cocktail, we know why it's such a crowd favourite. To make things even cooler, a pop-up bar at a recently opened concept arena is serving the poison on tap. On offer are the electric and toxic LLIITs that make use of blue curacao and apple and cranberry juice respectively, adding a twist to its traditional version.

TIME: 12.30 pm to 1.00 am
AT: Social at Flea Bazaar Cafe, Oasis Complex, Lower Parel.
CALL: 24970740
COST: Rs590 to Rs 810

High tea
Originating from China around 220 BC, kombucha travelled all the way to Russia and has now bounced back as the hip and healthy drink that was in vogue in the '70s, too. The fermented tea beverage is, interestingly, now available on tap at an eatery in Fort. Packed with antioxidants, probiotics and vitamins, the herbaceous drink is available in jun tea, kombucha and kokum blends.

TIME: 8.30 am to 11.30 pm
AT: The Pantry, Kalaghoda, Fort.
CALL: 22700082
COST: Rs 195

Ultimate poison

Also check out
Another cool drink that piqued our interest is on the menu of a BKC eatery that serves the ultimate poison aka absinthe in a fun way. The absinthe fountain dispenses the right amount of cold water on the anise-flavoured drink.
TIME: 11 am to 1 am
AT: Le Bar Diamantaire, Sofitel, BKC.
CALL: 61175115
COST: On request

