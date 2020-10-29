Tap your feet with tappin' around for a healthy lifestyle! - Sneha Tharwani

Are you one of those who want to achieve a healthy body and lifestyle without indulging in boring gym routines, but with a hint of fun? Well, SnehaTharwani'sTappin' Around is the place for you. Tappin' Around aims to strike a fine balance between teaching people the nuances of the dance form they have enrolled themselves to learn and achieving physical fitness. Based in Mumbai, they have clients, of different age groups, coming in from different parts of the city to dance and get fit in a fun way.

Talking about Tappin' AroundSneha says, "The enthusiasm of the people who come here and their willingness to learn is what motivates me. Now, with things slowly opening up again, we are conducting regular classes with all the necessary precautions. When we started out, our Zumba classes were very popular. Now, the EDM vs BDM sessions, which I introduced sometime back, are getting a lot of love too. We take regular feedback from all our students and keep modifying and introducing new programmes from time to time".

Sneha has been in this profession for a decade now and has seen a lot of change in people's perspective regarding dance. Speaking about the same she says, "The dance reality show boom definitely made a difference. The films we make are all about music and dance. We Indians have a good sense of rhythm and the love for dance was already there. Now, there is a desire to learn it properly and keep getting better at it. We have trained choreographers and trainers who make sure everybody gets equal attention and benefit from this course".

SnehaTharwani's passion and dedication has helped Tappin' Around to achieve great success in the past years and with more enthusiastic people joining the league will definitely lead it to achieve greater heights and success in the coming days.

