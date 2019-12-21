Tara Sharma: Bhatt family encourages an open communication

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Set to air on television tomorrow, the upcoming edition of the Tara Sharma Show will be its fifth. Having been helmed by the actor- turned- anchor since nine years, the series extended from being a platform where Sharma shared anecdotes with to- be mothers, to one that discusses matters of life, with B- Town's celebrities.

Tara Sharma

Even as this season kicks off with Salman Khan, it is her interaction with the Bhatt sisters, Shaheen and Alia, along with mother Soni Razdan, that stayed with Sharma. "I had read Shaheen's book before they arrived for their episode. The segment focused on mental health, and depression. One of the biggest messages that came through in the book was that the family has an open culture at home. That's an important part in building a healthy communication system. Soni spoke beautifully about how difficult it is to know what to look for when it comes to depression; as a parent, how does one know if the child is depressed?" says Sharma, adding that the show, which will air on Star World, also focused on the relationship between the siblings.

