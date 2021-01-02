Tara Sutaria: 2020 has been obviously hard in so many ways that we could not even imagine

Tara Sutaria made her debut in Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and was also seen in Marjaavaan. In 2020, she was gearing up for Milan Luthria's Tadap but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release was postponed. But she was very active on Instagram and even took a holiday with beau Aadar Jain in Maldives.

And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress looks back at the year that was 2020, how hard it has been, and what her generation has learned. She said, "This year has been obviously hard in so many ways that we could not even imagine. It has made me look at life very differently. It is a good thing for our generation to have gone through this."

She added, "One thing that our generation has learnt from this is patience. It is something that as a generation we could really do with. I think we needed that jolt and this pandemic has given us that. It's taught us a lot of lessons we would not have learnt had this not happened."

Talking about what kept her going despite the terrible days in her life, Sutaria stated, "What kept me motivated despite all the low and terrible days was just having friends and family. It is a real luxury that we should not take for granted. During the pandemic when things seemed very bleak and all of us were very confused, the thing that kept me going was people who you can count on, around. It is a real blessing."

She also gave an update on her film Tadap. This is what she had to say, "We have already swung into action and come out of it very strong. Everyone is back to filming, very safely and responsibly, whether it is with testing and social distancing the best way we can. I think we have handled it very well. Coming out of this, we will have to find our way. It is a first for all of us, there will be a lot of first and newness. Things will be a bit iffy but we will come out of it stronger than ever."

