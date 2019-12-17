Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain make it 'Instagram official;' see post

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's affair are flying high ever since the two appeared together at the Bachchan Diwali party. They were also seen together at a special screening of Tara's frequent release, Marjaavaan, adding further fuel to the fire. Not only this, their frequent dinner outings and daily strolls in the city has left the town talking.

However, while all these were mere whispers, the couple has finally made it Instagram official. Going Instagram official is the new way to announce a relationship among many young couples these days and, by the look of it, Tara and Aadar surely mean business when it comes to mush.

The couple was spotted at the U2 concert in Mumbai, and, according to freepressjournal.com, Aadar subsequently shared a glimpse of the concert on Instagram as his story and wrote: "When am with you." He tagged Tara in it.

To which Tara replied: "Always with you." She added a heart icon with her words for the right mushy effect. Speaking about their professional journey, Tara was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. The flick released in the theatres on November 15, 2019.

Tara Sutaria also spoke about how she faced criticism early on in her career. She said in a media interaction, "When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this?'"

