Tara Sutaria: People called me anorexic when I did Student of the Year 2

All celebs at one point or another have had to go through situations where they've been criticised for their work, which in some cases can still be considered as constructive criticism. But many of them have been criticised for their physique and the way they look, which can only be termed as mean and unwarranted.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Student of the Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria opened up on when she was called anorexic during her debut movie. She shares, "People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she's put on weight. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning."

Tara Sutaria also spoke about how she faced criticism early on in her career. She says, "When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this?'"

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in the film Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. The flick is slated to hit the theatres on November 15, 2019.

