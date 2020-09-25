Tara Sutaria sets an example; the actor's social media is proof that it isn't an unpleasant place after all

It is no cakewalk to be a celebrity in this age of social media. Some believe that it is a bane and to some, it is a boon. Being trolled, becoming the subject of memes and receiving nasty comments make often make it a toxic place. More often than not, the brunt is borne by actors.

However, many use it as a medium to engage in a healthy exchange with their peers and audience. And the one actor who has steered clear of memes and controversial trolls is Tara Sutaria. Her social media has proved that it is not a very unpleasant place after all.

The fashionista has been turning the heat up on Instagram with her drop dead gorgeous pictures that have become the subject of awe to many. It is a proof of her impeccable fashion choices. The young actor is quite popular on the platform and enjoys a follower base of more than five million. Adorable throwback pictures from her childhood, behind the scene posts from her shoots have captured the attention of her fans time and again.

At a time like this when social media is an important part and parcel of every actor’s identity, she makes sure that she pulls off her social media game with panache!

